Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov passes members of the Taliban delegation before the start of the Second Moscow round of Afghanistan peace settlement talks on the level of deputy foreign ministers in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russia's foreign minister on Friday said his country would do everything possible to bring peace to Afghanistan to help start a new chapter in the war-torn south Asian nation.

Sergey Lavrov was speaking in Moscow at the opening of the second round of consultations on Afghanistan, a country plagued by conflict over decades.