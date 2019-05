U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes a limousine upon his arrival at the airport in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, southern Russia, May 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL

Russia would like to rebuild ties with the United States through a dialogue built on trust because suspicions and prejudices had only served to hinder bilateral security, the foreign minister said Tuesday at a meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Sergei Lavrov told his US counterpart Mike Pompeo, who had flown in earlier in the day, that restoring good relations with the US would be a starting point to finding common ground between the two nations.