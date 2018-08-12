Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (c) speaks with his delegation at the meeting between China and the ASEAN nations' foreign ministers in Singapore on Aug. 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Wallace Woon

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said that the US reason for imposing the latest sanctions on Moscow, blaming the Kremlin for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia, are "absurd."

"I think everyone who is even slightly familiar with the so-called Skripal case, understands the absurdity of the statement contained in the State Department's official document; that the US has established that it is Russia that is guilty of the Salisbury incident," Lavrov told reporters.