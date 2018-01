Guatemalan ruling party lawmaker Julio Juarez Ramirez, seen Jan. 13, 2018, being arrested on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the murder of two journalists in 2015, denied the charges against him and said the victims were his friends. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Guatemalan ruling party lawmaker Julio Juarez Ramirez, seen Jan. 13, 2018, speaking with the press on his arrival at court following his arrest on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the murder of two journalists in 2015; he denied the charges against him and said the victims were his friends. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

A Guatemalan ruling party lawmaker, arrested on suspicion of being the mastermind behind the murder of two journalists in 2015, denied Saturday the charges against him and said the victims were his friends.

"I'm calm. He who did nothing fears nothing. And I did nothing, that's why I'm here. In the name of God everything will be cleared up," Congressman Julio Juarez Ramirez said upon his arrival in court after being arrested this Saturday when leaving his home in the San Bernardino municipality.