Paraguayan prosecutor Lorena Ledesma speaks to reporters at a press conference in Asuncion on Sept. 10, 2018, regarding a drug bust that netted a lawmaker, eight police officers and several other officials. EFE-EPA/Alejandro R. Otero

A congressman, eight police officers and several prosecutors are among the 30 people accused of being part of a major drug ring, the Paraguayan Attorney General's Office said Monday.

The reputed leader of the organization is Reinaldo Cabañas, a prominent businessman in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay's second city. Searches carried out at his properties turned up 22 kilos of cocaine and roughly $800,000 in cash.