Demonstrators protest against Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter in front of federal court in San Diego, California, on Aug. 23, 2018, where the lawmaker appeared before a judge on charges of using campaign funds for personal expenses. EFE-EPA / David Maung

Demonstrators protest against Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter in front of federal court in San Diego, California, on Aug. 23, 2018, where the lawmaker appeared before a judge on charges of using campaign funds for personal expenses. EFE-EPA / David Maung

Margaret E. Hunter (c), the wife of Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter (not shown), leaves federal court in San Diego, California, on Aug. 23, 2018, where she and the lawmaker appeared before a judge on charges of using campaign funds for personal expenses. EFE-EPA / David Maung

Republican Congressman Duncan Hunter (C) leaves federal court in San Diego, California, on Aug. 23, 2018, where he and his wife Margaret (not shown) appeared before a judge on charges of using campaign funds for personal expenses. EFE-EPA / David Maung

Congressman Duncan Hunter Jr. and his wife Margaret pleaded not guilty to charges of having used about $250,000 of campaign funds for their personal expenses, including family vacations and even paying for private college for their children.

The Republican lawmaker, who is seeking re-election in November, and his wife, who was in charge of his campaign expenditures, are facing 60 criminal counts among which are conspiracy, fraud, falsification of documents and unauthorized use of contributions.