A yellow ribbon in support of the release of the Catalan imprisoned politicians is placed on a seat prior to the start of a plenary session at the Catalan Parliament in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, Mar. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Andreu Dalmau

Catalan lawmakers began a plenary session on Thursday to debate how to bring the region's institutions back under autonomous control since those powers were stripped by the Spanish government in the wake of an abortive independence bid, but a plan to legitimize the presidential candidacy of a self-exiled former leader proved a sticking point that sparked a familiar rift down separatist and unionist lines.

A loose alliance of three separatist parties with a slim majority in the chamber backed a proposal to recognize Carles Puigdemont's candidacy to the presidency of the northeastern Spanish region by establishing a parallel office from afar in Brussels, where he was in self-exile to evade an arrest warrant in Spain for his alleged hand in the Oct. 1 independence referendum and its consequences.