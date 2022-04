Minister of Development of Singapore and president of the Forum of Mayors, Lawrence Wong, speaks during the press conference of the closing of the World Summit of Cities and the Forum of Mayors in Medellin, Colombia, 12 July 2019. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega/FILE

Singapore's Development Minister and President of the Mayors' Forum Lawrence Wong (C) speaks next to Medellin's Mayor Federico Gutierrez (R) and Seoul (South Korea) Mayor Park Won-Soon (L), in Medellin, Colombia, 11 July 2019, on the occasion of the World Cities Summit (WCS). EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega/FILE

Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong during the Signing the Baden Baden Visitors Book at the G20 Finance Ministers meeting in Baden Baden, Germany, 17 March 2017. EPA/RONALD WITTEK / POOL/FILE

Singaporean Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has been chosen to succeed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong after being elected leader of a new generation of politicians from the ruling party in the country, which is struggling to remain a global financial center amid Covid-19 disruptions.

Lee Hsien Loong, son of Singapore’s late founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, who transformed the island into one of the world's most prosperous countries, made the announcement Thursday night.