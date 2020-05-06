President Donald J. Trump walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington before departing to visit a Honeywell facility in Phoenix, Arizona, on 05 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas/ABACA / POOL

A lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in the name of seven children of immigrants accuses the Donald Trump administration of intentional "discrimination" by excluding the US-born children of undocumented immigrants from receiving stimulus checks being sent out to aid Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The complaint, filed in federal court in Maryland against Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and the US government, contends that these US citizens have been denied the stimulus money solely because one or both of their parents are undocumented immigrants.