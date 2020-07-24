Crew onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship wave to residents as it departs Port Kembla in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, 23 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Crew onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship wave to residents as it departs Port Kembla in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, 23 April 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Lawyers for passengers from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which docked in the Australian city of Sydney on March 19 and has been linked to more than 20 COVID-19 deaths and some 700 cases, filed a class action lawsuit against the vessel’s operators Friday.

Australian authorities are also investigating the Ruby Princess, considered one of the main outbreaks of the epidemic in the country, for alleged violation of security regulations by allowing the disembarkation of some 2,700 passengers, despite the fact that some of them had symptoms such as those of the virus. EFE-EPA