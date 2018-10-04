A lawyer whose firm is defending a company on trial for the murder in Honduras of a prominent indigenous leader who strove to halt the construction of a dam on a river that a local population regarded as sacred said Thursday he did so because he feared those accused could face what he described as a political trial with a total lack of evidence.

Robert Amsterdam, from the law firm Amsterdam and Partners LLP headquartered in London and Washington DC, has taken on the defense of a construction company called DESA in a case over the murder of Berta Cáceres.