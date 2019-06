Attorney Javier Coello, who represents former Pemex CEO Emilio Lozoya, speaks at a press conference in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 26. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

An attorney representing the embattled former CEO of Mexican state oil company Pemex said Wednesday that ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto should be called to testify about corruption allegations against his client.

Emilio Lozoya, who managed Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) during most of Peña Nieto's 2012-2018 term, remains at large more than a month after a judge ordered his arrest in a case involving the oil giant's purchase of a fertilizer plant.