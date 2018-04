Wang Qiaoling (L) and Li Wenzu (R), holding up their mobile phones showing photos of their husbands Li Heping and Wang Quangzhang, human rights lawyers arrested in July last year and still being held under detention in Beijing, China, Jun. 15, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Chinese police detained the wife of a human rights lawyer while she was leading a 100-kilometer (62.1 miles) march to demand the release of her husband, who has been held incommunicado by the Chinese authorities since 2015.

Li Wenzu, wife of Wang Quanzhang, was detained in a police station in the city of Tianjin in northern China, where she alleges her husband is being held by Chinese authorities, another protester told EFE on Monday.