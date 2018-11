An undated handout photo made available by the family shows Asia Bibi, a Christian accused of blasphemy, after Supreme Court annulled her death sentence for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad in 2009, in Nankana, Pakistan, (issued 31 October 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/BIBI FAMILY / HANDOUT

Saif-ul-Malook, Pakistani lawyer of Asia Bibi during a prayer service in the Great Church of Vianen, the Netherlands, Nov. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Piroschka van de Wouw

Pakistani Christian woman Asia Bibi's lawyer Friday said he was seeking asylum for his client and her family in the Netherlands amid violent protests in her home country by radical Islamists against her acquittal in a blasphemy case.

Saif-ul-Malook said he had already spoken with Dutch politicians and ministers, although he was yet to make an official asylum request.