A handout photo released by SOS Mediterranee Aug 13, 2018, shows migrants being rescued by the NGO's rescue ship 'Aquarius' in the Mediterranean, Aug 10, 2018. The rescue vessel Aquarius carries 141 migrants and seeks once more a port to dock. EFE-EPA/Guglielmo Mangiapane/SOS MEDITERRANEE / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The president of a French far-right party on Monday demanded that the country close all its ports to humanitarian rescue ships after an NGO-operated vessel requested a safe haven to disembark 141 migrants it had rescued in Mediterranean waters.

The Aquarius, which is managed by the NGOs Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and SOS Méditerranée, had rescued 141 people on Friday but had not been granted a port to dock at, meaning both passengers and crew were stranded at sea.