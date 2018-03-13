Angel Cruz (C), father of eight-year-old murdered child Gabriel Cruz, mourns and thanks the crowd for their support during his son's funeral at the Cathedral in Almeria, Spain, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARBA

Patricia Ramirez (3-R) and Angel Cruz (2-R) mourn as crowds (background) show their support during the funeral of their late son Gabriel Cruz, at the Cathedral in Almeria, Spain, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/CARLOS BARBA

A murdered eight-year-old boy whose disappearance in the rural south-east of Spain gripped the nation was laid to rest in Almeria at a ceremony attended by hundreds of mourners on Tuesday, just as news broke that the father's girlfriend had reportedly confessed to killing the child.

Ana Julia Quezada was arrested on Sunday when police found the body of missing Gabriel Cruz in the trunk of her car 13 days after the boy went missing near Nijar in rural Almeria as she allegedly tried to move his remains from a hiding place; a postmortem report later revealed that Gabriel had been strangled to death on the day he went missing.