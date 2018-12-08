The newly-elected secretary-general of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Paul Zimiak (R), holding hands with the party's new chairwoman, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, at the CDU congress in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

The newly-elected secretary-general of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Paul Zimiak, speaks at his party's congress in Hamburg, Germany, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID HECKER

Germany's ruling party, the center-right Christian Democratic Union, on Saturday chose its youth leader as new secretary-general following the election of his predecessor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, to lead the party.

The 33-year-old Paul Ziemiak was elected to the position with only 62.8 percent of the vote – a modest result, considering he ran unopposed and was endorsed by AKK (as Kramp-Karrenbauer is popularly known), who on Friday was elevated to chair the CDU replacing Chancellor Angela Merkel.