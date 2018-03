Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leader of the Mexican left, registers his candidacy for the July 1 presidential elections during an event held at the National Electoral Institute in Mexico City, Mexico, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leader of the Mexican left, waves to supporters next to his wife Beatriz Gutierrez, in Mexico City, Mexico, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leader of the Mexican left, said here Friday while registering his candidacy for the July 1 elections that he wants to be remembered as one of the country's greatest presidents.

"I have a legitimate ambition: I want to go down in history as one of Mexico's greatest presidents," Lopez Obrador said, who is running on the ticket of a coalition formed by his National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and two smaller parties.