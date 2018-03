(L-R) Argentine lawmaker Diego Mansilla, former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez, the leader of Spain's leftist Podemos party, Pablo Iglesias, Podemos's secretary of citizen participation, Noelia Vera, and the coordinator of the party's international secretariat, Pablo Bustinduy, in El Calafate, Argentina, March 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Unidad Ciudadana/Graves Gabriel

Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez and the leader of Spain's leftist Podemos party, Pablo Iglesias, met Tuesday at her home in the remote southern town of El Calafate.

Fernandez, who was president from 2007 to 2015 and is now a senator, posted a message on Instagram saying she had had an z"excellent meeting" with the Spanish lawmaker.