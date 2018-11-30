World leaders will meet from Friday in Buenos Aires at a global crossroads marked by trade tensions between the United States and powers such as China and the European Union and by crucial diplomatic clashes between Russia and Ukraine.
Most heads of state and government of the G20 member states - the 20 most developed and emerging economies - as well as invited countries and representatives of organizations such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - arrived in the Argentine capital late Thursday.