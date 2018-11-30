South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) views a wall inscribed with names of the victims of Argentina's past dictatorship during his visit to a park built in their memory in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 29 November 2018. Moon will attend the Group of 20 summit and hold bilateral talks with other leaders, including US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

Chinese President Xi Jinping (C-R) and First Lady Peng Liyuan (C) arrive at the Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018, to participate in the G20 summit. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Photographers await the arrival of leaders at the Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018, to participate in the G20 summit. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and First Lady Peng Liyuan arrive at the Ezeiza International Airport, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018, to participate in the G20 summit. EPA-EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, speaks during the conference to the media in the framework of his visit to the G20 summit in Argentina, which will take place tomorrow in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Natalia Kidd

A view of the Corrientes avenue without traffic and the obelisk on the occasion of the G20, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

Police officers and members of the military guard the surroundings of the Kirchner Cultural Center where Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and Argentinian President Mauricio Macri take part in a women's economic empowerment event on the occasion of the G20, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

World leaders will meet from Friday in Buenos Aires at a global crossroads marked by trade tensions between the United States and powers such as China and the European Union and by crucial diplomatic clashes between Russia and Ukraine.

Most heads of state and government of the G20 member states - the 20 most developed and emerging economies - as well as invited countries and representatives of organizations such as the United Nations and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) - arrived in the Argentine capital late Thursday.