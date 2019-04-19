Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks to the media during the press briefing on the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr.19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Beijing, Apr 19 (efe-epa).– A total of 37 heads of state or government are expected to attend the second Belt and Road forum in Beijing next week to discuss China’s ambitious infrastructure project that aims to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Friday that apart from the 37 state and government heads, the Apr. 25-27 event will also be attended by representatives of up to 150 countries and international organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde.