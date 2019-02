Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (2R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) after a family picture after the opening of the first LAS-EU Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (C-R) talks to Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (C-L) joined by Belgium Prime Minister Charles Michel (R) and Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Bettel (L), after a family picture after the opening of the first LAS-EU Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and British Prime Minister Theresa May meet for a bilateral at the sidelines of the first LAS-EU Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/Guido Bergmann/BPA

Leaders from the European Union and the Arab League on Monday began the second day of their first-ever summit in the northeastern Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh.

The monarchs and heads of state and government met again in the main hall of the International Congress Center in the resort town, a few minutes after host President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi held a bilateral meeting with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.