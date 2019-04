Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) in Beijing, China, Apr 27, 2019. EFE/EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Heads of state and government from 37 countries attending the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing held a round-table meeting Saturday to address the strengthening of links between the participating countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the discussions with a speech in which he urged participants to reflect and reach consensus to ensure that the proposed infrastructure projects are good quality, resistant to risks and sustainable.