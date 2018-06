Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz speaks to media as he arrives at the informal meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIEN WARNAND

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (L) and Emmanuel Macron (R) talk as they attend at the informal meeting on migration and asylum issues in Brussels, Belgium, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/Geert Vanden Wijngaert / POOL

Leaders from 16 of the European Union's member states gathered Sunday for an informal summit on migration in which they did not expect to come to any bloc-wide agreements, as issues on the Mediterranean raised tensions across the continent.

Their aim was to consolidate their views ahead of a European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday, in which all 28 member states are set to debate possible responses to the asylum-seekers crossing the Mediterranean into Europe.