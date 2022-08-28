Presidents Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria (R) and Emmanuel Macron of France embrace at Boumedienne International Airport in Algiers on 27 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ALGERIAN PRESIDENCY/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

French President Emmanuel Macron's three-day official visit to Algeria concluded Saturday with the signing of the Declaration of Algiers, in which he and counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune signaled a "new, irreversible dynamic of progress" in bilateral relations.

The "excellent and successful" visit just months after Algerians celebrated the 60th anniversary of their independence from France "permitted a rapprochement that would not have been possible without the character of the (French) president," Tebboune said.