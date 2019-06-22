The chairman of Colombia's FARC party, Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londoño, takes part in a meeting in Bogota on Friday, June 21. EFE-EPA/ Juan Diego Lopez

Some 30 senior figures in the political party formed after the demobilization of the FARC rebel group gathered here Friday to formulate a response to the killings of 135 of their comrades since they signed a peace treaty with the Colombian government in November 2016.

EFE saw Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londoño, chairman of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force, also known by the acronym FARC, arrive for the closed-door meeting along with Sens. Julian Gallo, Victoria Sandino, Sandra Ramirez and Pablo Catatumbo, among others.