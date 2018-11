A file picture released by the Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling North Korean Workers Party, on Sep. 8, 2015, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C, front) and Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (2-R, front row), then a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and first vice-president of the Council of State, watching an art performance by the Moranbong Band and the State Merited Chorus in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Sep. 7, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/RODONG SINMUN BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE -- SOUTH KOREA OUT

The president of Cuba and the leader of North Korea have met in Pyongyang and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation, the North Korean state news agency KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim Jong-un and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, received Miguel Diaz-Canel and his wife Lis Cuesta Peraza on their arrival Sunday at Pyongyang International Airport along with top staff of the North Korean regime.