Latvian President Egils Levits attends an event with the Ambassador of Ukraine to Latvia Mischenko at the Riga Ukrainian school in Riga, Latvia, 22 March 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/TOMS KALNINS

Estonia's President Alar Karis arrives for the 75th anniversary celebrations of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France, 12 November 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL MAXPPP OUT

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Polish President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) attend a press conference after their meeting at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, Poland, 12 April 2022. EPA-EFE/Radek Pietruszka POLAND OUT

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are traveling to Kyiv to meet with Ukraine's president, an advisor to the Polish leader said Wednesday.

Poland's president Andrzej Duda, Lithuania's president Gitanas Nauseda, president of Latvia Egils Levits and Estonian president Alar Karis were on their way to Kyiv, Duda's head of the International Policy Bureau in the Chancellery Jakub Kumoch tweeted alongside a photo for the four.