The leaders of Russia, Turkey and Iran, the three major international powers embroiled in the civil war in Syria, met in Ankara Wednesday to discuss future steps towards de-escalating the conflict.

Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani were hosted by Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Turkish presidential palace in the capital for what is to be a highly-scrutinized encounter aimed at finding a solution to the brutal civil war that was entering its eighth year in Syria.