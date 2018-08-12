The leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan - the five countries that share the Caspian Sea - signed on Sunday in the Kazakh city of Aktau the convention on the legal status of this body of water, the result of 22 years of arduous negotiations.
The document endorses the principles that are to govern the activities of the signatory nations on the Caspian Sea, as well as issues related to the delimitation of territorial waters and seabed, navigation, environmental conservation and security.