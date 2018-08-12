President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev (L), President of Iran Hassan Rouhani (2-L), President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev (C), President of Russia Vladimir Putin (2-R) and President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow (R) attend the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea during the 5th Caspian summit at the Friendship Palace in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) attends a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan during the 5th Caspian summit in Aktau, the Caspian Sea port in Kazakhstan, 12 August 2018. The leaders of five countries bordering the Caspian Sea - Caspian Five ñ Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan plan sign the Convention of the legal status of the Caspian Sea at the Aktau summit on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

The leaders of Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan - the five countries that share the Caspian Sea - signed on Sunday in the Kazakh city of Aktau the convention on the legal status of this body of water, the result of 22 years of arduous negotiations.

The document endorses the principles that are to govern the activities of the signatory nations on the Caspian Sea, as well as issues related to the delimitation of territorial waters and seabed, navigation, environmental conservation and security.