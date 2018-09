A motorcade escorts South Korean president Moon Jae-in and his wife (not pictured) to the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, 20 September 2018. The third Inter-Korean summit takes place from 18 to 20 September in Pyongyang between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. EPA-EFE/PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / POOL

The North Korean leader and the South Korean president on Thursday visited Mount Paektu, a revered mountain on the North Korean border with China, at the end of their three-day bilateral summit.

Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in, together with the respective first ladies Ri Sol-ju and Kim Jong-sook, took off in their presidential jets from Sunan airport in Pyongyang and landed about an hour later at the Samjiyon airfield, near Mt. Paektu, the Seoul presidential office reported.