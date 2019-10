The office of Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (L) provided this photo of his meeting with British counterpart Boris Johnson at Thornton Manor, England, on Thursday, Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/Noel Mullen /HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Irish Government Information Service provided this photo of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (R) and British counterpart Boris Johnson meeting in Thornton Manor, England, on Thursday, Oct. 10. EFE/EPA/NOEL MULLEN/HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Fading hopes of an agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union before the Brexit deadline of Oct. 31 received a boost Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar said that they "could see a pathway to a possible deal."

"Both continue to believe that a deal is in everybody's interest," according to a joint statement issued after talks at a private home in northwest England.