Polling stations opened in Poland on Sunday amid strict hygiene and social distancing measures for a presidential ballot that has pitched the ruling nationalists against pro-European liberals.
Leadership race narrows in Polish presidential clash
Leader of main opposition party Civic Platform Borys Budka (L) with his family vote at a polling station during Poland's presidential elections in Gliwice, Poland, 28 June 2020.EFE/EPA/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT
People vote during the presidential election at a polling station in Krasiczyn, Poland, 28 June 2020. EFE/EPA/DAREK DELMANOWICZ POLAND OUT
Leader of main opposition Polish party, Law and Justice (PiS) Jaroslaw Kaczynski (R) vote in the presidential election run-off at a polling station in Warsaw, Poland, 28 June 2020. Poles are voting to elect their president for a five-year term. EFE/EPA/TOMASZ GZELL POLAND OUT
Leader and presidential candidate of the Polish People's Party (PSL) Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (R) with his wife Paulina Kosiniak-Kamysz (L) vote at a polling station during Poland's presidential elections in Zreczyce, Poland, 28 June 2020. Poles are voting to elect their president for a five-year term. EFE/EPA/JACEK BEDNARCZYK POLAND OUT
Former Polish President and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Lech Walesa vote in the presidential election run-off at a polling station in Gdansk, Poland, 28 June 2020. EFE/EPA/ADAM WARZAWA POLAND OUT
Mayor of Warsaw and candidate for Poland's president of main opposition party Civic Platform and Civic Coalition's Rafal Trzaskowski (R) with his wife Malgorzata Trzaskowska (L) vote at a polling station during Poland's presidential elections in Warsaw, Poland, 28 June 2020. EFE/EPA/PIOTR NOWAK POLAND OUT
