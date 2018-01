Police guards at the sealed-off crime scene where Oliver Ivanovic, the former State Secretary for Kosovo and Metohija and a subject of a controversial war crimes trial and retrial, was shot in Mitrovica, Serbia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Serb politician in Kosovo, the former State Secretary for Kosovo and Metohija and a subject of a controversial war crimes trial and retrial, Oliver Ivanovic, poses during an interview in Belgrade, Serbia, Dec. 14, 2015. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Police investigators search the crime scene for evidence, where Oliver Ivanovic, the former State Secretary for Kosovo and Metohija and a subject of a controversial war crimes trial and retrial, was shot in Mitrovica, Serbia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A leading Kosovo Serb politician has been fatally shot outside his party offices in Mitrovica, a restive Serb-held city in the north of Kosovo, Serbian state TV reported Tuesday.

Oliver Ivanovic, 64, was gunned down by unknown assailants as he arrived at his SDP party headquarters just after 8 am and was later pronounced dead by medical staff at Mitrovica Hospital.