Armed police officers guard outside activist and pastor Evan Mawarire's house to arrest him in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Armed police officers camp outside activist and pastor Evan Mawarire's house to arrest him in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Renowned activist Evan Mawarire gets into a police truck holding a bible after he was arrested at his house in Harare, Zimbabwe, Jan. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe's security forces on Wednesday arrested one of the staunchest opposition activists in the country, the activist's lawyers told EFE.

Pastor Evan Mawarire, 41, who gained notoriety for promoting the popular anti-government movement called "This Flag" during the final years of President Robert Mugabe's tenure in power (1987-2017), was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of incitement to violence.