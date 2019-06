The political party founded by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Monday for a popular mobilization after leaked documents pointed to questionable conduct by the judge who put Brazil's most popular politician behind bars.

The center-left Workers Party (PT) spoke out after The Intercept, an online news outlet, published the contents of private communications among prosecutors and Sergio Moro, the judge who convicted Lula on corruption charges and is now minister of justice.