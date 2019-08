Bianka Rodriguez (r.), president of the Trans Communicating and Training Association (Comcavis-Trans), and activist Roberto Zapata (l.) speak with EFE on July 24, 2019, about the violence suffered by the LGBTI community in El Salvador that is forcing its members to leave the country or die at the hands street gangs or security forces. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

Bianka Rodriguez (r.), president of the Trans Communicating and Training Association (Comcavis-Trans), and activist Roberto Zapata (l.) speak with EFE on July 24, 2019, about the violence suffered by the LGBTI community in El Salvador that is forcing its members to leave the country or die at the hands street gangs or security forces. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

The violence and discrimination suffered by the LGBTI community in El Salvador is forcing its members to leave the country or die at the hands street gangs or security forces of a government quite willing to overlook murder, activists say.

EFE heard the news from Bianka Rodriguez and Roberto Zapata, human rights activists on behalf of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex community in El Salvador, where more than 600 hate killings have gone unpunished.