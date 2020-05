African migrants at the El Hogar de la Esperanza shelter in Choluteca, Honduras, on May 5, 2020. The migrants - who are trying to reach the US - are stuck in Honduras because of the coronavirus travel restrictions. EFE-EPA/ German Reyes

Lubabatu Amadou, a migrant from Ghana, holds her daughter Amira, born in Honduras. They are among the African migrants at the El Hogar de la Esperanza shelter in Choluteca, Honduras, on May 5, 2020. The migrants - who are trying to reach the US - are stuck in Honduras because of the coronavirus travel restrictions. EFE-EPA/ German Reyes

Leaving Africa, one gave birth in Honduras, the other lost baby in Panama

They were pregnant when they left Africa, crossing several countries in the Americas trying to get to the United States. Patou Matabinta Diallo and Lubabatu Amadou are two African migrants who met on the journey.

One of them lost her baby in Panama, the other gave birth in Honduras.