Anti-government protesters gather during protests at the highway leading to east Beirut, Lebanon, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

A handout photo made available by Lebanon's official photographer Dalati Nohra shows Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaking during a press conference to announce his resignation in Beirut, Lebanon, 29 October 2019. EFE/EPA/DALATI NOHRA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Lebanese police oversee the removal of the blockade from the main highway that leads to east Beirut, Lebanon, 30 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Anti-government protesters start to remove their tents from the main highway lead to east Beirut, Lebanon, 30 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese police help protesters to remove their tents from the main highway that leads to east Beirut, Lebanon, 30 October 2019. EFE/EPA/NABIL MOUNZER

The Lebanese army on Wednesday removed roadblocks from major roads, a day after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced his resignation, bowing to almost two weeks of mass demonstrations.

An army official told Efe that roads north and south of Beirut as well as other key routes in eastern Bekaa Valley had reopened.