Lebanese women supporters of Hezbollah wait to cast their votes at a ballot station in Cheyah area, southern Beirut, Lebanon, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NABIL MOUNZER

Journalists and citizens surround the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri after he casted his vote at a ballot station in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NABIL MOUNZER

The Lebanese prime minister's political party, the Future Movement, lost just under a third of its seats after recent parliamentary elections, winning 21 seats, 12 less than the 33 held previously, the premier announced Monday.

At a press conference in Beirut, Saad Hariri said he had hoped for better results in Sunday's elections so his Sunni Muslim party could form a larger coalition with more Christian and Shiite Muslim members.