French President Emmanuel Macron (C) delivers a speech, next to Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (C-L), during the international CEDRE Conference in Paris, France, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri (L) speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron as they attend the international CEDRE Conference in Paris, France, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during the International CEDRE Conference in Paris, France, April 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

A donor conference here Friday for Lebanon resulted in more than $11 billion in pledges from the international community to finance projects in the Arab country, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Speaking at the close of the event, which brought together 37 countries and 15 international organizations, Macron stressed that the donations are meant to bolster the structural reforms undertaken by the Lebanese government.