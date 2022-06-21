Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad speaks after signing an agreement to import gas from Egypt, at the Energy Ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 June 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

Aurore Feghali (C) Director-General of Oil Facilities at Lebanese Energy Ministry, Magdy Galal (R) Chairman of the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Nabih Khrestin (L) the Director General of the Syrian's General Petroleum Corporation sign an agreement to importing gas from Egypt, at the Energy Ministry in Beirut, Lebanon, 21 June 2022. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH