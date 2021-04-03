A street is deserted during a nationwide COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A woman walks next to closed shops during a nationwide COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A street is deserted during a nationwide COVID-19 coronavirus lockdown in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, 03 April 2021. EFE-EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A strict lockdown came into force in Lebanon on Saturday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus during Easter.