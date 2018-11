Lebanese army from missiles unit march during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Lebanon's Independence Day, in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese President Michel Aoun (R) and Minister of defence Yaaqoub Sarraf (L) ride a military car arriving to attend the 75th anniversary of Lebanon's Independence Day, in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese army soldiers march during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Lebanon's Independence Day, in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanese army soldiers march during a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of Lebanon's Independence Day, in Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/NABIL MOUNZER

Lebanon commemorated its 75th anniversary of independence from France on Thursday with some taking to the streets to decry the country's unstable political situation, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Nov. 22 is a day of celebration in Lebanon as it marks the day the French ended their mandate of the country, but not everyone was celebrating as the country was steeped in political turmoil and plagued by a growing economic crisis.