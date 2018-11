Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri walks to the podium before delivering his speech at his residence in downtown Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese prime minister-designate on Tuesday blamed the Shiite group Hezbollah for hindering the formation of a new government in the Arab country which has been unable to produce a governing coalition since May .

Saad Hariri was tasked by Lebanon President Michel Aoun to form a government on May 24, after the parliamentary elections held on the 6th of the same month.