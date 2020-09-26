Lebanese prime minister-designate Mostafa Adib on Saturday quit his attempts to form a cabinet over disagreements between main political blocs “in the final stages” nearly a month after being named.
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib walks out of the office of Lebanese President Michel Aoun after their meeting at the presidential palace in Baabda east of Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib speaks to media at the presidential palace east of Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Adib speaks to media at the presidential palace east of Beirut, Lebanon, 26 September 2020. EPA-EFE/WAEL HAMZEH
