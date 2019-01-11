Israeli machinery work near the barrier with Lebanon next to the Lebanese village of Kfar Kila, Israel, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Lebanon said on Friday it was set to file a complaint to the United Nation's Security Council over Israel's apparent plan to build a border wall in areas of disputed sovereignty along the shared frontier, according to the Lebanese ministry of foreign affairs.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Basil ordered Lebanon's representative to the UN, Amal Mudallali, to submit a complaint against Israel over its apparent efforts to erect wall in a buffer-zone area forming part of the UN-drawn Blue Line, a demilitarized border zone between the neighboring countries.