Chief Executive John Lee (C), attends a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2022. EFE-EPA/Magnum Chan / POOL

A handout photo made available by the Information Services Department shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering his speech at a swearing-in ceremony for Hong Kong's new chief executive John Lee (not pictured) in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2022. EFE-EPA/INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Chief Executive John Lee (C), and his wife Janet Lee (R), attend a flag raising ceremony at the Golden Bauhinia Square to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, China, 01 July 2022. EFE-EPA/Magnum Chan / POOL

John Lee was sworn in as Hong Kong’s chief executive Friday in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is visiting the city for the 25th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule.

Lee was the city's security secretary during widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019 and was elected as Hong Kong’s new leader by a pro-Beijing committee in May.