Photo provided on May 16, 2018 shows Reinaldo Quijada, presidential candidate in Venezuela, speaking during an interview with EFE in Caracas, Venezuela, May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

The candidate challenging Venezuela's self-proclaimed socialist government from the left in the May 20 presidential election has centered his campaign proposals on reconstructing and recovering the ethical base, which, he says, has disappeared from politics in the oil-rich nation in the last few years.

"The political reconstruction must by accompanied by an ethical dimension of politics," Reinaldo Quijada said, who is a supporter of late President Hugo Chavez and a former member of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela that Chavez founded.