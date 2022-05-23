Businessman Rodolfo Hernandez, an independent Colombian presidential candidate, speaks during a campaign event on 20 May 2022 in Cartagena, Colombia. EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

Colombian presidential frontrunner Gustavo Petro, the hopeful of the leftist Historic Pact alliance, gives a speech on 15 May 2022 during a campaign event in Soacha, Colombia. EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The left is on verge of power in Colombia amid hunger for change

Six candidates will square off in Sunday's presidential election in Colombia, a contest in which a popular appetite for change has given former guerrilla Gustavo Petro the lead in the polls and a golden opportunity to become the Andean nation's first leftist head of state.

In a country beset by a decades-old armed conflict and drug trade and where corruption, poverty and inequality triggered a wave of social protests last year, Petro has found fertile ground for his message of societal transformation.